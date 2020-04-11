Zacks: Brokerages Expect Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Qutoutiao’s earnings. Qutoutiao posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Qutoutiao will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.26 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Qutoutiao.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.54). Qutoutiao had a negative return on equity of 2,445.77% and a negative net margin of 48.27%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Qutoutiao’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QTT. BidaskClub cut shares of Qutoutiao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Qutoutiao from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qutoutiao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qutoutiao by 339.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 43,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qutoutiao by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 45,043 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Qutoutiao by 111.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 142,530 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qutoutiao during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Institutional investors own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QTT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,903. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82. Qutoutiao has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $759.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.21.

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

