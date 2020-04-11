Zacks: Brokerages Expect Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Qutoutiao’s earnings. Qutoutiao posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 18th.
On average, analysts expect that Qutoutiao will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.26 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Qutoutiao.
Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.54). Qutoutiao had a negative return on equity of 2,445.77% and a negative net margin of 48.27%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Qutoutiao’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qutoutiao by 339.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 43,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qutoutiao by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 45,043 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Qutoutiao by 111.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 142,530 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Qutoutiao during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Institutional investors own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ QTT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,903. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.82. Qutoutiao has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $759.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.21.
About Qutoutiao
Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.
