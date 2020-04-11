Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Analysts forecast that iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for iCAD’s earnings. iCAD reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iCAD will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for iCAD.

Get iCAD alerts:

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 92.89% and a negative net margin of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $9.38 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICAD. JMP Securities began coverage on iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on iCAD from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on iCAD in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded iCAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on iCAD in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, iCAD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICAD. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iCAD during the 4th quarter worth about $4,667,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iCAD during the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iCAD during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. EAM Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 350,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 16,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iCAD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,101. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $184.16 million, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.80. iCAD has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iCAD (ICAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.