Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Will Post Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52. Hubbell reported earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year earnings of $7.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $8.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.58 to $9.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Hubbell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.20.

HUBB traded up $4.38 on Friday, hitting $124.44. 235,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,263. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.39. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $85.62 and a twelve month high of $155.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

In other Hubbell news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $283,517.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,422,411.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $944,547.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,489,648.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Hubbell by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,549,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

