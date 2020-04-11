Zacks: Analysts Set $8.75 Price Target for AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (NASDAQ:ARMP)

Shares of AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (NASDAQ:ARMP) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $8.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.35) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AmpliPhi Biosciences an industry rank of 20 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AmpliPhi Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 13th.

AmpliPhi Biosciences stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.36. The stock had a trading volume of 13,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,741. AmpliPhi Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $6.92.

About AmpliPhi Biosciences

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections in the United States. The company develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

