Zacks: Analysts Expect Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDPI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDPI) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Superior Drilling Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.01. Superior Drilling Products also reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Superior Drilling Products will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Superior Drilling Products.

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded Superior Drilling Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

SDPI opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75. Superior Drilling Products has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.37.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. It is involved in the design and manufacture of new drill bit and horizontal drill string enhancement tools; and the refurbishment of polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for the oil, natural gas, and mining service industries.

