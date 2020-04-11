Zacks: Analysts Expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to Post $0.91 EPS

Brokerages predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Aspen Technology posted earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $124.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.46 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 41.49% and a return on equity of 63.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.43.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $221,321.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,151.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $94,498,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,479,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,954,000 after purchasing an additional 270,157 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 518,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,683,000 after purchasing an additional 268,925 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 307,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,204,000 after purchasing an additional 215,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 362,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,867,000 after purchasing an additional 193,420 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.24. The stock had a trading volume of 590,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,757. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $142.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.61.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

