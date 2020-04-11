Zacks: Analysts Anticipate X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) to announce ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.77). X4 Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($6.67) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that X4 Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to ($3.03). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to ($1.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover X4 Pharmaceuticals.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XFOR. B. Riley reduced their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:XFOR traded up $0.68 on Monday, reaching $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 42,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,709. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 13.69 and a quick ratio of 13.68.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 304.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

