Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) to Post -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Pinduoduo posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 23.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at about $970,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at about $366,109,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,785,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,958,000 after buying an additional 274,537 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,007,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,090,000 after buying an additional 583,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.04. The stock had a trading volume of 7,673,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,211,023. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average is $36.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of -48.86 and a beta of 0.91. Pinduoduo has a twelve month low of $18.46 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

