Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) will announce earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Nextgen Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Nextgen Healthcare posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nextgen Healthcare.

Get Nextgen Healthcare alerts:

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Nextgen Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NXGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

NXGN stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 337,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,248. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $681.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. Nextgen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other news, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold bought 5,000 shares of Nextgen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 328,766 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,647.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.26 per share, with a total value of $92,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,575 shares of company stock worth $143,476 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Nextgen Healthcare by 18.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,411,000 after buying an additional 41,221 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $26,299,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nextgen Healthcare (NXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nextgen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextgen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.