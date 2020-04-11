YY (NASDAQ:YY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

YY (NASDAQ:YY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JOYY Inc. provides a social media platform. JOYY Inc., formerly known as YY Inc., is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Get YY alerts:

YY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered YY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of YY in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.82.

NASDAQ YY traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $57.04. The stock had a trading volume of 759,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. YY has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $88.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.39.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. YY had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that YY will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in YY by 6.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in YY by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in YY by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 86,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in YY by 3,983.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in YY during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

About YY

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.; and Bigo, a leading short-form video social platform.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on YY (YY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for YY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.