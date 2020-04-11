YouGov (LON:YOU) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $603.06

YouGov Plc (LON:YOU) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $603.06 and traded as low as $580.60. YouGov shares last traded at $590.00, with a volume of 34,016 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YOU shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.16) price target on shares of YouGov in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of YouGov from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 610 ($8.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of YouGov in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $639.65 million and a P/E ratio of 44.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 620.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 603.31.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers audience segmentation and targeting service tool under the YouGov Profiles name; and BrandIndex, a daily brand tracking service.

