Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of motorcycles, automotive engine and transportation equipment. Its operating segment consists of Motorcycles, Marine Products, Power Products, Industrial Machinery and Robots and Others. Motorcycles segment includes motorcycles and knockdown parts for overseas production. Marine Products segment consists of outboard motors, personal watercraft, pleasure-use boats, fiberglass-reinforced plastic pools, fishing boats, utility boats and diesel engines. Power Products segment comprises of all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, snowmobiles, golf cars, generators, small-sized snow throwers and multipurpose engines. Industrial Machinery and Robots segment covers electric actuators. Others segment includes surface mounters, automotive engines, electrically powered wheelchairs and industrial unmanned helicopters. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Iwata, Japan. “

Get Yamaha Motor alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yamaha Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

YAMHF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.41. 160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.19. Yamaha Motor has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.39). Yamaha Motor had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yamaha Motor will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yamaha Motor Company Profile

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells motorcycles, marine products, power products, and industrial machinery and robots, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. It offers commuter vehicles; recreational vehicles comprising all-terrain vehicles, off-highway vehicles, and snowmobiles; and cruising, fishing, and wakeboard towing boats.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yamaha Motor (YAMHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.