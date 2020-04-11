Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

XHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. 1,613,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,171. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average is $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.37). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $282.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 50.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 131,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,792 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $32,356,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,207,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,699,000 after acquiring an additional 91,055 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 39,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

