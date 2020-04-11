XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “XBiotech Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering and developing True Human(TM) monoclonal antibodies for treating diseases. XBiotech Inc. is based in AUSTIN, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on XBIT. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of XBiotech from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of XBiotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of XBiotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of XBiotech stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.32. 340,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,492. XBiotech has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $367.57 million, a P/E ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33.

In related news, major shareholder Street Financial S.A. Bay sold 1,662,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $10,607,490.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,337,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,292,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in XBiotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in XBiotech by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in XBiotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in XBiotech by 641.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in XBiotech in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. 13.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XBiotech Inc, a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is bermekimab, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer.

