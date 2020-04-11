X T L Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.16

X T L Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:XTLB) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and traded as high as $1.20. X T L Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 2,900 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $6.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35.

Get X T L Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

X T L Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and Sjogren's syndrome.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for X T L Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X T L Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.