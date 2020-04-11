X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “X Financial is a technology-driven personal finance company primarily in China. It focused on serving underserved prime borrowers and mass affluent investors, according to the Oliver Wyman Report. X Financial is based in Shenzhen, China. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded X Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

NYSE XYF remained flat at $$0.94 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,871. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63. X Financial has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $147.40 million, a PE ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of X Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of X Financial by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 15,041 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of X Financial by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 83,337 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of X Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of X Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. Institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection.

