Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $65.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential downside of 8.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Wynn Resorts have underperformed the industry in the past year. In the past three months, the company’s shares have declined sharply due to coronavirus pandemic. The company’s casinos in Las Vegas are temporarily closed due to the coronavirus. Although most of the casinos in Macau have resumed operations after coronavirus-induced shutdown, casino tables are still empty. Earnings estimates for 2020 have been revised downward over the past 30 days, reflecting analysts’ concern regarding growth potential. Wynn Resorts’ reliance on debt financing is an added woe. However, improved non-gaming revenues and expansion in domestic market bode well. In Las Vegas, the company has remodeled rooms at its properties. Given its strong brand name, Wynn Resorts is better positioned to command a premium rate relative to its peers.”

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WYNN. Citigroup cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Wynn Resorts from $155.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Standpoint Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $144.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.65. The company had a trading volume of 11,008,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,951,686. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 61.43 and a beta of 2.37. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $35.84 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($1.53). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.86%. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth about $1,195,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 49.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,179 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,274 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.