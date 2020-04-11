WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $45.67

Shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.67 and traded as low as $37.65. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $37.87, with a volume of 46,400 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.62.

Get WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.