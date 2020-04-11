Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Price Target Cut to $3.25

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $5.50 to $3.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Wisdom Tree Investments from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40. Wisdom Tree Investments has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $428.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amit Muni sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $110,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremy Schwartz bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $46,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 345,628 shares of company stock worth $1,425,344 over the last three months. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,741,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,552,000 after purchasing an additional 107,526 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 207,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 58.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

