Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $108.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks from $95.00 to $108.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WING. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Wingstop from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Wingstop from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.29.

WING stock opened at $99.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.83. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $107.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.59, a PEG ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $2,840,558.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,054,728.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $77,392.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,321.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,836 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 891,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,915,000 after purchasing an additional 203,130 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 348,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,021,000 after purchasing an additional 66,931 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,170,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

