Winco Price Reaches $0.0011 (WCO)

Winco (CURRENCY:WCO) traded 64.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last seven days, Winco has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One Winco token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Simex and SouthXchange. Winco has a total market cap of $515,164.17 and approximately $7.00 worth of Winco was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004776 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00067104 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00374216 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009368 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012320 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012640 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Winco (WCO) is a token. Winco’s total supply is 6,752,580,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,480,624 tokens. Winco’s official Twitter account is @WincoCrypto . Winco’s official website is winco.io . The official message board for Winco is blog.winco.io

Winco can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Simex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Winco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Winco should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Winco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

