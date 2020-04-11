Wincanton (LON:WIN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $260.51

Shares of Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $260.51 and traded as low as $236.00. Wincanton shares last traded at $245.00, with a volume of 33,887 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC increased their price objective on Wincanton from GBX 311 ($4.09) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 335 ($4.41).

Get Wincanton alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 239.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 260.58. The company has a market cap of $305.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52.

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Wincanton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wincanton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.