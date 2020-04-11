Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.09

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and traded as high as $4.32. Wienerberger shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 31,822 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08.

About Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates in six segments: Clay Building Materials Eastern Europe, Clay Building Materials Western Europe, Pipes & Pavers Eastern Europe, Pipes & Pavers Western Europe, North America, and Holding & Others.

