Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) versus Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) Financial Contrast

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) and Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Whiting Petroleum and Chaparral Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whiting Petroleum $1.57 billion 0.02 -$241.17 million ($0.86) -0.42 Chaparral Energy $236.35 million 0.06 -$468.95 million $0.45 0.71

Whiting Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Chaparral Energy. Whiting Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chaparral Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Whiting Petroleum has a beta of 3.87, indicating that its share price is 287% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chaparral Energy has a beta of 3.38, indicating that its share price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Whiting Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of Chaparral Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Whiting Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Chaparral Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Whiting Petroleum and Chaparral Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whiting Petroleum 12 13 2 0 1.63 Chaparral Energy 0 1 1 0 2.50

Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus price target of $10.19, indicating a potential upside of 2,698.35%. Chaparral Energy has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,775.00%. Given Whiting Petroleum’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Whiting Petroleum is more favorable than Chaparral Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Whiting Petroleum and Chaparral Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whiting Petroleum -15.34% -2.30% -1.23% Chaparral Energy -198.42% 1.89% 1.02%

Summary

Whiting Petroleum beats Chaparral Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. As of December 31, 2018, it had interests in 2,097 net productive wells on approximately 539,300 net developed acres, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 520.1 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile

Chaparral Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

