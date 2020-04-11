Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.75

Whitehaven Coal Ltd (ASX:WHC) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.75 and traded as low as $1.96. Whitehaven Coal shares last traded at $2.01, with a volume of 9,136,105 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$2.74.

In related news, insider Fiona Robertson acquired 24,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.04 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,704.88 ($35,251.68).

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales. The company operates through two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. It operates six mines in North West New South Wales; five open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Rocglen, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

