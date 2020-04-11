Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.81% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Although Weyerhaeuser stock has underperformed its industry so far this year, declining mortgage rates and moderate home prices are likely to benefit the company going forward. Improvement in overall housing market fundamentals comprising steady job and wage growth, a recovering economy, positive builder sentiments, rapidly-increasing household formation and a limited supply of inventory point toward continually strong demand. Also, the company's focus on operational excellence bodes well. However, headwinds from volatile wood products markets, adverse foreign currency movements, uncertain economic conditions and stiff market competition are persistent woes. Moreover, earning estimates for 2020 have been revised downward over the past 30 days, hinting at analysts' concern over the stock’s earnings growth potential.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.79.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,416,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,938,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.00 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.36. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.58.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $89,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,904.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 20,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $588,016.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $151,680. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,969,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $965,492,000 after buying an additional 366,345 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,772,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,808,000 after acquiring an additional 552,499 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $277,446,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $231,072,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,733,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,352,000 after purchasing an additional 845,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

