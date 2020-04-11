Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.60

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and traded as high as $9.05. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 795,788 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Laurentian raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$11.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 31.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$43.22 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd will post 0.8199999 EPS for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

