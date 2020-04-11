Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $90.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.69.
WELL stock traded up $5.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.60. 7,865,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,108,010. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.01. Welltower has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $93.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 59.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
