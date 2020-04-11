Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $90.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL stock traded up $5.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.60. 7,865,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,108,010. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.01. Welltower has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $93.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 59.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.