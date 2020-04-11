Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $116.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $128.00 to $116.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.49% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Compass Point cut their target price on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.13.

NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $3.79 on Thursday, reaching $107.92. The stock had a trading volume of 740,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $120.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.01.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $301,507.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,823,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,520,000 after purchasing an additional 206,320 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,848,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,526,000 after purchasing an additional 615,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,258,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,208,000 after purchasing an additional 103,610 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,851,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,965,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,144,000 after purchasing an additional 71,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

