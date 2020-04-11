Wells Fargo & Co Increases BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $31.00

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BJ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Bank of America raised BJs Wholesale Club from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura upped their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered BJs Wholesale Club from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

BJ stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.12. 3,224,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,233,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.17. BJs Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $31.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average of $23.77.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 172.28% and a net margin of 1.42%. BJs Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Rafeh Masood sold 15,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $422,493.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,178.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $36,912.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,455.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,689. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $32,638,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,710,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,721 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,542,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,962 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $27,568,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 3,948.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 947,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,541,000 after purchasing an additional 923,931 shares during the last quarter.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

