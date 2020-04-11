Wells Fargo & Co Increases Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $95.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.31.

Shares of ABT traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.04. 10,465,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,728,762. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $149.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $1,463,224,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $775,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802,518 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $282,410,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,110,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,056 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,726,926 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $931,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,225 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

