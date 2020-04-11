Wells Fargo & Co Downgrades Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) to Hold

Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $107.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Walt Disney from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Moffett Nathanson restated a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Walt Disney from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.91.

DIS stock traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,447,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,835,782. The company has a market cap of $182.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

