Wells Fargo & Co Cuts Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Price Target to $100.00

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $180.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.11.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $88.29. 796,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,245. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $171.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $693.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $100.13 per share, for a total transaction of $200,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,129.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total value of $621,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,040.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,365,000 after buying an additional 298,678 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,067,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,708,000 after buying an additional 85,725 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 538.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 841,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,659,000 after buying an additional 710,010 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,903,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,715,000 after buying an additional 55,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

