Wells Fargo & Co Cuts CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Price Target to $45.00

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CDK. ValuEngine lowered shares of CDK Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDK Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.80.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDK traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.98. 1,004,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,408. CDK Global has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 94.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.94.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $499.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.00 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 63.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. CDK Global’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CDK Global will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $52,530.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,559.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,468,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in CDK Global by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CDK Global by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.