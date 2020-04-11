Wedbush Trims BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Target Price to $21.00

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BMC Stock’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BMCH. BTIG Research assumed coverage on BMC Stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded BMC Stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded BMC Stock from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on BMC Stock from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded BMC Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ BMCH traded up $1.68 on Wednesday, hitting $19.94. 565,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,016. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.73. BMC Stock has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $31.67.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $890.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.75 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.03%. BMC Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BMC Stock will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David E. Flitman bought 25,000 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 138,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,684.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy D. Johnson bought 2,500 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,364.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMCH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in BMC Stock by 14.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 16,653 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in BMC Stock by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in BMC Stock by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 21,906 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in BMC Stock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in BMC Stock by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 26,064 shares during the last quarter.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

