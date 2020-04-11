Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on W. Citigroup cut their target price on Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Argus cut their target price on Wayfair from $96.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stephens cut their target price on Wayfair from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Loop Capital downgraded Wayfair from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wayfair from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.17.

Get Wayfair alerts:

W traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,573,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,044,284. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.87. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $166.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.01.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wayfair will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $236,660.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,396.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $99,684.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,901 shares in the company, valued at $16,125,810.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,018,192 shares of company stock worth $24,651,633. Corporate insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Hill Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at $44,329,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Wayfair by 234.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $37,632,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 641,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,916,000 after acquiring an additional 18,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $27,756,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.