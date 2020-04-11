Wayfair (NYSE:W) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $63.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $66.00.

W has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on Wayfair from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Wayfair from $96.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.17.

W traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,573,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,044,284. Wayfair has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $166.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.31 and its 200-day moving average is $85.87.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.42) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total value of $99,684.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,125,810.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 4,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total transaction of $501,759.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,615,074.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,018,192 shares of company stock valued at $24,651,633 in the last quarter. Insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners increased its stake in Wayfair by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

