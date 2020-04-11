Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.75% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. It designs, develops and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for Huntington’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inflammatory bowel disease. Huntington’s disease, the Company has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; DMD, targeting Exon 51 and in IBD, it is targeting SMAD7. The Company has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, in which it is targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2 and in DMD, it is focused on an additional DMD target, Activin Receptor type IIb. WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WVE. Mizuho assumed coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.79.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.83. 741,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,278. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.53.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.17). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,211.53% and a negative return on equity of 144.62%. The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 11,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $89,890.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,100.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $25,025.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,897.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,620 shares of company stock worth $138,317. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 252.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 158,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 113,400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $538,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 1,711.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 43,681 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

