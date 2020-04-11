Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WMT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Walmart from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Walmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.58.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,942,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,457,408. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.46. Walmart has a 12-month low of $98.15 and a 12-month high of $128.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,403,190 over the last 90 days. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

