Vitae (VITAE) Market Capitalization Hits $23.06 Million

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, Vitae has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vitae coin can now be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00017335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vitae has a market cap of $23.06 million and approximately $270,801.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003570 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000742 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vitae Profile

VITAE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

