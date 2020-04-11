Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $42.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.25 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Vishay Precision Group an industry rank of 138 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VPG. B. Riley lowered their price target on Vishay Precision Group from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut Vishay Precision Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins sold 4,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $117,283.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,952.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 33,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

VPG traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $22.47. The company had a trading volume of 47,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,264. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.26. Vishay Precision Group has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The stock has a market cap of $303.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.25 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

