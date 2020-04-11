Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $194.00 at Citigroup

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $190.00 to $194.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Visa from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.74.

V traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $173.69. The company had a trading volume of 12,224,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,984,692. The company has a market capitalization of $343.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. Visa has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,106,530,000 after acquiring an additional 733,712 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,126,443,000 after acquiring an additional 767,660 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,727,807,000 after acquiring an additional 394,660 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,909,176,000 after acquiring an additional 277,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

