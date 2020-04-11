Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.60.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

VRTS opened at $84.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $617.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.72. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $141.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.04.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.24. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,371 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,185 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 2,675 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.