Virtacoin (VTA) Price Down 21.1% Over Last 7 Days

Virtacoin (CURRENCY:VTA) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Virtacoin has a total market cap of $1,257.00 and $17.00 worth of Virtacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Virtacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Virtacoin has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Virtacoin alerts:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000089 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000117 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virtacoin Profile

Virtacoin (VTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. Virtacoin’s total supply is 12,666,916,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,310,113 coins. The Reddit community for Virtacoin is /r/virtacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Virtacoin’s official website is www.virtacoin.world . Virtacoin’s official Twitter account is @virtacoinplus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Virtacoin Coin Trading

Virtacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Virtacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Virtacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Virtacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.