VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Citigroup

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded VICI Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays upgraded VICI Properties to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded VICI Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.17.

VICI Properties stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,932,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,807,490. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 116.25, a quick ratio of 116.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.298 per share. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.41%.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.79 per share, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,011.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Andrew Kieske purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.26 per share, with a total value of $227,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,471.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,325 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,909,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,587,000 after buying an additional 7,933,241 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,737,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,534,000 after acquiring an additional 594,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,201,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,611 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,500,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837,793 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in VICI Properties by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,095,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,833,000 after acquiring an additional 415,679 shares in the last quarter.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

