Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $109.88

Vianet Group PLC (LON:VNET) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.88 and traded as low as $93.50. Vianet Group shares last traded at $96.00, with a volume of 40,973 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 108.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21.

In other Vianet Group news, insider James Dickson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.66) per share, for a total transaction of £6,300 ($8,287.29). Also, insider Chris Williams bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £1,280 ($1,683.77). Insiders purchased a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,500 over the last quarter.

Vianet Group plc engages in the design, development, sale, and rental of fluid monitoring and machine monitoring equipment for the leisure and vending sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through Smart Zones and Smart Machines segments. The company also provides data insights and related services; and management information and business insights through combining data from smart Internet of Things solutions and external information sources.

