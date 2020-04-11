VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (VWDRY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.238 per share by the energy company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This is an increase from VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.23.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $28.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.80. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $35.57.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 20.51%. On average, research analysts expect that VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale cut shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

