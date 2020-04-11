Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.82

Venture Life Group PLC (LON:VLG) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.82 and traded as high as $50.00. Venture Life Group shares last traded at $46.50, with a volume of 552,383 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.69, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 32.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.25.

About Venture Life Group (LON:VLG)

Venture Life Group Plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, and dermo-cosmetics for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Brands, and Development and Manufacturing segments. The company offers cardiovascular product for lowering cholesterol in food supplement; and neurology products, including NeuroAge, NeuroAge Sleep, and NeuroAge NRG food supplements to enhance mental alertness, cognitive function, and mental performance in ageing brain.

