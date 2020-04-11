Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) was downgraded by Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $163.00. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $157.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Shares of VAR traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.15. 829,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,242. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.57. Varian Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $150.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $804,758.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,754.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,279,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,339,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,186 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $850,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 9,606.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 126,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,918,000 after purchasing an additional 124,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

