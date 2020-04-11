ValuEngine Lowers First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Northwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFNW traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $10.53. 20,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,698. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86. First Financial Northwest has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.62.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $11.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 million. Research analysts predict that First Financial Northwest will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

In other news, Director Richard M. Riccobono purchased 4,000 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,416 shares in the company, valued at $116,099.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFNW. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 25,541 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. 44.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

